Martin G. Jaron
Martin G. Jaron

Martin G. Jaron, 77, died in Tallahassee, FL, on August 5, 2020 after a long battle with sarcoma.

Marty was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Helen (z"l) and Isadore (z"l) Jaron. He is survived by his devoted wife of 35-year Melanie, and daughter Adina, sons James and David, granddaughters Kaleigh, Ariella, Rachel, Michelle and Danielle. His beloved sister Linda and brother-in-law Jay Dektor live in New York. Family and friends will miss his warmth, humor, outgoing nature. Fish feared his name. No fish in any ocean will mourn.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association, (MBARA.org), P.O. Box 13006, Mexico Beach, FL 32410.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
