Dr. Martin Roeder
Tallahassee - Dr. Martin Roeder, longtime professor and administrator at Florida State University, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Friday April 26, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in New Jersey, raised and educated in New York City, he joined the U.S. Army in 1943 on his18th birthday. He served in the 87th infantry under Patton and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded the Bronze Star.
Following the war he resumed his studies graduating from Queens College in 1948. He earned a Master's degree from The University of New Mexico in 1951 and a PhD in Biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1954. That same year he began teaching at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. While there he met the love of his life; the former Rachel Haralson. They were married in 1957 and remained so for the next 62 years. In 1964 he moved with his young family to Tallahassee to teach Biology at Florida State. In nearly 30 years as a professor and administrator he affected the lives of thousands of students and faculty for the better.
He is survived by his wife, Rae; daughter, Renee Benjamin; son, Karl Roeder; sisters, Grace Kahn and Joan Cohen; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He will be interred at the Tallahassee National Cemetery May 25th at 11 AM.
He was strong, he was brave, he was wise and he was kind. We will miss him terribly.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 1, 2019