|
|
Mary A. McCray
Tallahassee - Mary Alice Smith McCray, 67, transitioned Fri. Jun. 14 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 2pm Sat. June 22 at Shady Grove PB Church # 2, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-7pm Fri. Jun. 21 at the church.She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband: Reginald McCray; daughter: Sharmiar McCray; grandkids: Kamareon Montique and Kamerria Montique; siblings: Lettie Mae Smith, Ella Smith, Doreen Johnson, Willie Smith (Delores), Johnny Smith (Felicia), Calvin Smith (Katie), Roderick X Smith (Angela); and a host of other relatives & friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr. & Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home (850) 663-4224, is assisting the family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019