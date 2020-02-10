Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harvey Young Chapel/Family Funeral Home
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Harvey Young Chapel/Family Funeral Home
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Burial
Following Services
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery
Medart, FL
Medart, FL
1941 - 2020
Mary Ann Cochran Obituary
Mary Ann Cochran

Crawfordville - Mary Ann Cochran, 79, of Crawfordville, passed away February 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Adamsville, Alabama. She lived in Ozark, Alabama, moved to Tallahassee in 1967 and lived there until moving to Crawfordville in 1973. She retired from Department of Labor with the State of Florida, working there for 14 years, and she was co-owner and operator of Cochran's catering services for 18 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband James "Howard" Cochran, her parents Howard and Inez Smith, brothers Billy Ray, David and Boyd Smith and one sister Ireese Allbritton.

Survivors include daughter Lisa Cochran Council and husband Raleigh, sons Earl Cochran, James Allen Cochran and wife Helen & Robert "Pete" Devon Cochran and wife Katrina,

2 brothers Loyd Smith and wife Rachell & Ronald Smith and wife Barbara, sister in-law Gaynell Smith, grandson Jeremy Howard Cochran and wife Hailee, granddaughters Laura Cochran Barnes and husband Stephen, Candace Cochran Carter and husband Mark, Danielle Cochran and fiance' Grahm Glover, Amanda Council Coker and husband Harvey "Guy" & Amber Sims and great grandkids Sarah, Stephen, Kaden, Konner, Starr, Callee, Chace, Alexander, Andrew, Alyssa & James River.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 5:00-7:00 pm at Harvey Young Chapel/Family Funeral Home 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. Funeral Service will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:00 am at Harvey Young Chapel/Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Medart.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Circle Blvd. Tallahassee 32308; 850-878-5310; Bigbendhospice.org

Skip & Trey Young are assisting the Cochran family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
