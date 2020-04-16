|
|
Mary Ann Deitchman
Tallahassee - Mary Ann Deitchman, 72, a cherished wife, beloved mother and grandmother, outstanding psychologist, and remarkable human being, unexpectedly and tragically passed away on April 12, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a fall at home.
A native of West Palm Beach, Mary Ann also lived in Rhode Island and California before settling down in Tallahassee in 1976. She excelled academically while earning masters degrees in marriage and family counseling and psychology before attaining a doctoral degree in clinical psychology from Florida State University. An exceptional psychologist, Mary Ann worked in various therapeutic and consulting positions up until the present time. An astute clinician, she always committed herself to high standards professionally and ethically.
Enthusiastic about so much of life, Mary Ann possessed a wide array of talents, interests, and personal gifts. Bright and intellectually curious, she was an avid reader and loved to learn. She could be found reading or conversing enthusiastically about philosophy, physics, the arts, political figures, or health related research. She could be intrigued by existentialism or pleasured by putting together a new recipe. She loved both her reading corner and her kitchen. Fashionable in so many ways, she perceived clothes and jewelry as wearable art. Certain music inspired her and good theatrical drama was powerful.
As a lifelong athletic person, Mary Ann loved movement whether on daily walks, in the gym, playing tennis, dancing, or hiking in the national parks. Traveling was a special treat for her and each day of a trip was experienced as a surprise gift to be opened.
It was in her relationships that Mary Ann had such a wonderful ability to touch and contribute to other human beings, to provide emotional support, and to brighten a room. People she met immediately responded to her. People she came to know enjoyed and loved her. She was an engaging and interesting person in so many ways.
For her husband Paul, Mary Ann was "at the center of his emotional life" as he would often tell her. Their nearly forty years of loving closeness and mutual respect led to many special moments of joy, celebration and comfort. They had many shared good times and interesting times. There was an easy rhythm, a compatibility that made it easier for them to manage the usual stress of life.
Mary Ann treasured the loving and special relationships she and Paul had with their daughter Eli (Elizabeth), her wonderful husband Jonathan, and their four terrific kids, Josiah, Zachary, Lily, and Ben. Their relationships were filled with good times and fun travels together over the years.
Kind, compassionate, empathic, and nurturing, Mary Ann lived her spirited life to the fullest. The outpouring of love and support and sadness since her sudden passing has been so touching and so reflective of what an impact she had on so many. She will be missed greatly and there is a space left in our hearts that will always be reserved for Mary Ann.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HERC (Holocaust Education Resource Council) or Big Bend Hospice. A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held after the COVID 19 pandemic subsides. Online condolences may be expressed at www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2020