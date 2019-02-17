Services
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Lake Talquin Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Lake Talquin Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Givens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Givens


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Givens Obituary
Mary Ann Givens

Fort Braden - Mary Ann Givens, 71 passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. The Service will be Tuesday, February 19, 10:00 AM at Lake Talquin Baptist Church with burial at Fort Braden Cemetery, visitation will be from 9:00 am until the service at the church.

A native of Port St. Joe she had lived in Leon County many years. She retired from Fort Braden School and she was also a member of Lake Talquin Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband; Cleveland Givens, two sons; David Givens (Jennifer) and Scott Givens, two grandchildren; Brittany and Hunter, two sisters; Montez Pitts and Myrtle Fox (Lanas).

Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Talquin Baptist Church, 21335 Blountstown Hwy. Tallahassee, FL 32310.

Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.