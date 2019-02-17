|
Mary Ann Givens
Fort Braden - Mary Ann Givens, 71 passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. The Service will be Tuesday, February 19, 10:00 AM at Lake Talquin Baptist Church with burial at Fort Braden Cemetery, visitation will be from 9:00 am until the service at the church.
A native of Port St. Joe she had lived in Leon County many years. She retired from Fort Braden School and she was also a member of Lake Talquin Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband; Cleveland Givens, two sons; David Givens (Jennifer) and Scott Givens, two grandchildren; Brittany and Hunter, two sisters; Montez Pitts and Myrtle Fox (Lanas).
Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Talquin Baptist Church, 21335 Blountstown Hwy. Tallahassee, FL 32310.
Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019