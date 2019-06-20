|
|
Mary Ann McCray
Greenville, FL - Mary Ann McCray, 67, of Greenville, FL passed in Madison on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at New Zion M.B. Church, Greenville, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at New Zion. A native of Greenville, Ms. McCray was a homemaker. Cherishing precious memories are her sons, Willie (Andrea) McCray and Antonio (Natashia Thompkins) Seabrooks; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Annette Arnold; brother, Eddie Dean (Annie) McCray; and several nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019