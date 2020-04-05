Resources
Mary Ann Milford Rutledge

Mary Ann Milford Rutledge Obituary
Mary Ann Milford Rutledge

Tallahassee - Mary Ann Milford Rutledge of Tallahassee, Florida passed away too soon on 3/24/2020 at the age of 82 while residing at Centre Pointe Health and Rehab.

She was born in Lake City, FL to Anna Witt Milford and James Howard Milford and grew up in Jacksonville, FL with her older brother Billy (deceased) and younger sister Helen. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School then went to University of Florida where she received a Bachelors of Science in Education. While at the University of Florida she met her husband William (Bill) James Rutledge Jr, in a social dance class where they were paired as partners. They were married 11/27/1958 on Thanksgiving Day and lived a full and happy life together for 61 years of marriage.

She and Bill had their son, William James Rutledge III, and daughter, Terri Lynne Rutledge, while living in Lake City, FL.

During her career, she taught high school and junior college business classes in Jacksonville, and Lake City, FL and did substitute teaching in Tallahassee, FL while her children were in school. She earned a Masters Degree in Library Sciences from Florida State University and was the Executive Secretary for the Florida Library Association. She also worked at Tom Graham's State Farm office as an Insurance agent in her later years.

She enjoyed her many friends from the Tallahassee Garden Club and loved to watch Gator Football and Basketball games with her husband.

She is survived by her beloved husband Bill and daughter Terri of Tallahassee, FL, son Bill Rutledge of Richmond, VA (wife Amandine, stepson Nathan, stepdaughter Allison, daughter Anna, and son Barthelmy), sister in law Katherine Ann Rutledge of Savannah, GA.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020
