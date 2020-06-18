Mary C. Hartsfield, age 82, of Havana, FL passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home. She was born August 12, 1937 in Sneads, Florida and graduated from Havana High School, where she was a cheerleader and majorette.Mary was a beautiful, loving, talented and caring woman who deeply loved her family and friends. She was a loving wife to her husband of 53 years, Ralph M. "Buddy" Hartsfield, Jr., a wonderful mother to her two sons and exceled at creating a warm and caring home environment for her family. She particularly enjoyed spending time at the family beach house in Carrabelle.After initially concentrating on family at home, Mary obtained her real estate license and sold real estate. She then moved on to serve as a dispatcher and courtroom bailiff with the Leon County Sheriff's Department. She also co-owned and ran a vintage shop selling antique and vintage items.Over the years, Mary developed an eclectic range of hobbies and skills, including decorating, garage sale shopping, sewing, doll making and creating rock gardens. She was a quick learner and always used her abilities to do special things for her friends and family. Mary's warm and caring personality always drew out the best of people in her company and she will be sorely missed.Mary is survived by her companion, Harold Sprang; son, Jeb Hartsfield, and wife, Michele of Myakka City, FL; son, Inman Hartsfield, and wife, Barbara of Tallahassee; six grandchildren, James Hartsfield, Amberlee Jordan, Amanda, Jonathon, Alyssa and Abby Hartsfield; great-grandson, Trent Roff; brother, Billy Clenney of Coarsegold, CA; sister, Barbara Jean Sprang of Bradenton, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 2 - 3 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 with a service to follow at 3 pm at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL. After the service, there will be a reception for friends and family at Inman and Barbara's home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice.