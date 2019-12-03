Services
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
84 Ochlockonee St
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Elon Baptist Church
Smith Creek, FL
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Elon Baptist Church
Smith Creek, FL
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Elon Cemetery
Mary Carolyn Kyle


1930 - 2019
Mary Carolyn Kyle Obituary
Mary Carolyn Kyle

Smith Creek - Mary Carolyn Kyle, 89, of Smith Creek, went to her Heavenly home on December 2, 2019. She was born in Bowling Green, Florida on April 15, 1930 to her parents M.L. & Dola Chason and had lived in Smith Creek most of her life. Mary was employed at Sopchoppy Elementary School for 32 years and was a member at Mt. Elon Baptist Church, where she served as Treasurer for many years. Her family said she was a giver, a server to many, took care of her mother and mother-in-law when they needed assistance and was the family spiritual matriarch, a prayer warrior. She enjoyed playing the piano and cooking for everyone.

She is predeceased by her husband Clyde Kyle.

Survivors include her children Beth Kyle Jones and husband Henry, Clint Kyle and wife Bonny & Robin Kyle Holt and husband Mark, sisters Joyce Pigott & Judy Helms, 6 grandchildren Kyle, Carolyn, Daphne, Clint Ryan, Brandon & Nicholas and 7 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 5, 2019, 10:00 am at the Mt. Elon Baptist Church in Smith Creek and the Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am with burial to follow at the Mt. Elon Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Eden Springs Nursing Home for the wonderful care given over the last six years.

Skip & Trey Young are assisting the Kyle family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
