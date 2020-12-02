Mary Clack PlamoreTallahassee - Mary Clack Palmore, 95, of Tallahassee, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Miracle Hill Nursing Home.She was a founding member of East Spring Primitive Baptist Church.Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Alfred Palmore Residence 501 Ellis Road with burial at Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be 1 PM to 6 PM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Alfred Palmore and Wayne Palmore; one daughter, Emma Brown; a devoted daughter-in-law, Minister Nettie Walker-Palmore; 8 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews and cousin.