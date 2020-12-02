1/1
Mary Clack Plamore
1925 - 2020
Mary Clack Plamore

Tallahassee - Mary Clack Palmore, 95, of Tallahassee, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Miracle Hill Nursing Home.

She was a founding member of East Spring Primitive Baptist Church.

Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Alfred Palmore Residence 501 Ellis Road with burial at Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be 1 PM to 6 PM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Alfred Palmore and Wayne Palmore; one daughter, Emma Brown; a devoted daughter-in-law, Minister Nettie Walker-Palmore; 8 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews and cousin.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
