Services
Evans-Walker Funeral Home
907 W Homer J Smith Ave
Perry, FL 32348
(850) 584-4685
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cargle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Cargle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Cargle Obituary
Mary E. Cargle

Tallahassee - Mary E. Cargle of Tallahassee, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Service will be 12 Noon Sunday, February 23, 2020 at South Capitol Church of God, 2614 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee. Viewing will be from 10 AM until service time at the church. Evans Walker Funeral Home of Perry is in charge of the arrangements (850-584-4685). She is survived by her children, Michael (Shernika) Cargle, Minister Anna (Minister William) Edmond and Dama Cargle; grandchildren, Samaritan Britt, Joshua Richardson, Marcus Robinson, Tyriek Holton, Ashton Cargle, Morganl Whetsel and Micah Cargle; and her great grandchildren, Daniel Patterson and Zaiah Carter.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -