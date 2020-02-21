|
Mary E. Cargle
Tallahassee - Mary E. Cargle of Tallahassee, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Service will be 12 Noon Sunday, February 23, 2020 at South Capitol Church of God, 2614 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee. Viewing will be from 10 AM until service time at the church. Evans Walker Funeral Home of Perry is in charge of the arrangements (850-584-4685). She is survived by her children, Michael (Shernika) Cargle, Minister Anna (Minister William) Edmond and Dama Cargle; grandchildren, Samaritan Britt, Joshua Richardson, Marcus Robinson, Tyriek Holton, Ashton Cargle, Morganl Whetsel and Micah Cargle; and her great grandchildren, Daniel Patterson and Zaiah Carter.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020