Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Trial P.B. Church
Sopchoppy, FL
Crawfordville, - Evangelist Mary Eloise Bell Gavin, 64, answered the Master's Call on Friday, February 1, 2019. Services are 12 noon Saturday at Mt. Trial P.B. Church, Sopchoppy, with burial in Buckhorn Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Bainbridge, GA native, she had been a nurse and a devoted member of Macedonia Church of Christ Written in Heaven. She loved sewing, cooking and writing poetry. Treasuring her love are her siblings, Dianne Bell; brothers: Bernard Sr., Larry and Gary (Jennifer) Bell; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Horace and Mary Louise Porter Bell.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019
