Mary E. LynnTallahassee, FL - Mary Elizabeth Lynn, 63, of Tallahassee's Wadesboro Community passed on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Graveside services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Barrow Hill (Shady Grove #1) Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Ms. Lynn had been a housekeeper and a faithful member of New Mt. Zion M.B. Church of Lloyd, FL. Her love and memory will be cherished forever by her children: Michelle and Elaine Lynn, John Henry Devon and Eric Lynn; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings: Reverend Eddie (Catherine), Arthur (Beatrice) and James Lynn, Rosena Lynn Footman and Viola Lynn; and a host other relatives and loving friends.