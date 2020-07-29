1/1
Mary E. Lynn
Mary E. Lynn

Tallahassee, FL - Mary Elizabeth Lynn, 63, of Tallahassee's Wadesboro Community passed on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Graveside services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Barrow Hill (Shady Grove #1) Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Ms. Lynn had been a housekeeper and a faithful member of New Mt. Zion M.B. Church of Lloyd, FL. Her love and memory will be cherished forever by her children: Michelle and Elaine Lynn, John Henry Devon and Eric Lynn; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings: Reverend Eddie (Catherine), Arthur (Beatrice) and James Lynn, Rosena Lynn Footman and Viola Lynn; and a host other relatives and loving friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
AUG
1
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Barrow Hill (Shady Grove #1) Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
