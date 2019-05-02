Services
St John Missionary Baptist Chr
2125 Keith St
Tallahassee, FL 32310
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John M.B. Church
2125 Keith Street
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John M.B. Church
2125 Keith Street
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John M.B. Church
2125 Keith Street
Resources
TALLAHASSEE - Mary E. Nelson, 83, of Tallahassee, FL transitioned peaceable onSunday, April 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her residence.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. John M.B. Church, 2125 Keith Street,with burial at Southside Cemetery.

Survivors include two sons, Clarence Frison and Anthony Frison of Tallahassee,FL; grandchildren, Jermain (Yoshieka) Frison, Christalyn Frison-Davis, Brian Johnson and Danielle Frison; 7 Great-grands kids; four sisters, Ellen Rogers of Ft. Pierce, Gwendolyn (Laurie) Lamb of Tampa, Jimmie Waters of Smyrni, Tennessee and Peggie (Marvin) Johnson of Tallahassee, FL.

Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at Evans Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. and from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at St. John M.B. Church and Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service at the sanctuary.

Evans Funeral Home located at 110 South 9th Street in Quincy in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019
