|
|
Mary Elizabeth Nasby
San Pablo, CA - Mary Elizabeth Nasby transitioned to glory on June 25, 2019 in San Pablo, CA at the young age of 93.
Mary Elizabeth was born on January 9, 1926 in Tallahassee, FL. Mary Elizabeth was a loyal supporter of Florida A&M University receiving both her B.S. and Master's Degree with an emphasis on Education there. Upon graduation she dedicated herself to educating students at Wakulla High School where she taught Home Economics for 44 years; making history as one of the first black teachers to integrate the school.
The two most important things in her life were children and her faith and she often found ways to combine her love for both. She nurtured and loved many including her godchildren: Hugh Corbin, Chelsea Jackson, Cleaver Hayling, and Claire Warner.
She remained a dedicated steward of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Tallahassee, FL even after she moved to California in 2009. As a member she was an active participant on the B.L. Perry Board and enjoyed taking "all of her children" to church with her.
Despite moving to California for health reasons in 2009, Mary Elizabeth remained adventurous. She enjoyed trying new restaurants, venturing to festivals, listening to live music, and dancing.
Mary Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Dorian Nasby of Oakland, CA ; sister Yvonne Clark and brother-in-law Garvey Clark of Sarasota, FL ; and Charles Hayling, Jr. and former sister-in-law Jolene Hayling of Ft. Pierce, FL. She is preceded in death by her parents Bettie Davis and Clarence Nasby, sister Frances Hayling, and brother Robert Hayling.
A Celebration of Life will be held for her on July 20th at the Alameda Funeral Home & Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made on behalf of Mary Elizabeth to the .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 14, 2019