Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Tallahassee Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Quick-Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth "Tootsie" Quick-Lyons


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Elizabeth "Tootsie" Quick-Lyons Obituary
Mary Elizabeth "Tootsie" Quick-Lyons

Tallahassee - Mary Elizabeth "Tootsie" Quick-Lyons, 77, of Tallahassee, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, while surrounded by those she dearly loved.

A daughter of the late Edward M. and Mary Clemons Quick, she was born in Tallahassee on January 13, 1942. Also preceding her in death is a sister, Bonnie Quick. She retired after 30 years with the Florida Department of Labor. She had a green thumb, loved working in her yard, tending to her plants, going to the beach, as well as family time. She also loved animals, especially her dogs.

Survivors include her daughters, Tammie Renè Vines Mercier and Gina Michele Vines (Leslie Biron); grandchildren, Jonathan Mears and Sydney Mercier, great-granddaughter, Lakelyn Mears and a great-grandson on the way; brother, Danny Quick; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving are her fur-ever companions, Lucilu and Yoshi.

Graveside services are 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Tallahassee Memory Gardens, with visitation an hour prior to the service at Abbey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now