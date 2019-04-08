|
Mary Elizabeth "Tootsie" Quick-Lyons
Tallahassee - Mary Elizabeth "Tootsie" Quick-Lyons, 77, of Tallahassee, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, while surrounded by those she dearly loved.
A daughter of the late Edward M. and Mary Clemons Quick, she was born in Tallahassee on January 13, 1942. Also preceding her in death is a sister, Bonnie Quick. She retired after 30 years with the Florida Department of Labor. She had a green thumb, loved working in her yard, tending to her plants, going to the beach, as well as family time. She also loved animals, especially her dogs.
Survivors include her daughters, Tammie Renè Vines Mercier and Gina Michele Vines (Leslie Biron); grandchildren, Jonathan Mears and Sydney Mercier, great-granddaughter, Lakelyn Mears and a great-grandson on the way; brother, Danny Quick; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving are her fur-ever companions, Lucilu and Yoshi.
Graveside services are 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Tallahassee Memory Gardens, with visitation an hour prior to the service at Abbey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 8, 2019