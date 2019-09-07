|
Mary Ellen Mays Bryson
Tallahassee - Mary Ellen Mays Bryson, 88, of Tallahassee, passed away after an extended illness on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, surrounded by her family . A Tallahassee native, born on February 24, 1931, she was a loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Col. Walter J. Bryson, III; daughters, Julia Oven (Raney), Letitia Willis (Craig); son, Walter J. Bryson, IV (Sharon); grandchildren, Lea Amiss, Rachel Amiss, Mary Caitlin Willis, Caroline Willis, and Alex Bryson; great grandchildren, Camryn Miller, Cael Miller, and Laney McDonald; and stepbrother, George Walker. In honor of her memory, family and friends will gather for a celebration of her life at her beloved St. Teresa Beach on Saturday, September 14, at 2 p.m. Donations in her honor can be made to the Episcopal Church of the Advent or Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019