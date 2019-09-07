Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Teresa Beach
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bryson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Mays Bryson


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Mays Bryson Obituary
Mary Ellen Mays Bryson

Tallahassee - Mary Ellen Mays Bryson, 88, of Tallahassee, passed away after an extended illness on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, surrounded by her family . A Tallahassee native, born on February 24, 1931, she was a loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Col. Walter J. Bryson, III; daughters, Julia Oven (Raney), Letitia Willis (Craig); son, Walter J. Bryson, IV (Sharon); grandchildren, Lea Amiss, Rachel Amiss, Mary Caitlin Willis, Caroline Willis, and Alex Bryson; great grandchildren, Camryn Miller, Cael Miller, and Laney McDonald; and stepbrother, George Walker. In honor of her memory, family and friends will gather for a celebration of her life at her beloved St. Teresa Beach on Saturday, September 14, at 2 p.m. Donations in her honor can be made to the Episcopal Church of the Advent or Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.