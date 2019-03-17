|
Mary Faye McKenna
Tallahassee - Mary "Faye" McKenna, our beloved Queen, passed away peacefully in her home March 14, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida at the young age of 88.
Faye was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on April 15, 1930. She was married to the late John R. McKenna on April 12, 1969 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was a loyal Air Force wife until they retired and moved to Tallahassee to be near her daughter and family. Faye retired from Florida State University in 1992.
Faye was a lifetime member of the Tallahassee Elks Lodge for 36 years and had a passion for participating in their charitable activities. She served as President of the Elkettes in 89-90 and was Elkette of the Year in 91-92.
She was preceded in death by John R. McKenna, her husband "the love of her life" of 34 years.
She was a devoted matriarch who loved her family unconditionally. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Rice (Ed) and son, Johnny Turnmire (Marsha); her grandchildren Shelley Faye Dodson Roden (Bill), Christina Dodson, Lauren Rice Haney (Eric), Reagan Mott-Smith (Ian), Whitney Usina (Charlie), Stephen Rice (Stephanie), Troy Turnmire (Jessica), Marc Turnmire (Tara); and her many great grandchildren whom she adored. Her smile, love, and kindness will be with her family and friends forever.
The visitation and funeral service will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Lodge, 276 N. Magnolia Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32301.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019