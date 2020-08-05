Mary Frances "Fran" Buford
Tallahassee - Mary Frances (Fran) Buford, 71, passed away, Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Margaret Dozier Hospice House at Big Bend Hospice.
A graduate of Leon High, Class of 1967, Fran received her BA from Florida State University in 1972. She later attended Florida A&M University, receiving her degree in nursing. She pursued a career in pediatric nurse case management in Tallahassee before moving to Salt Lake City in 2012 where she worked in nursing until retirement in 2018.
In her free time, she loved exploring Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas, watching FSU football, and being a Grandma (Beebo).
Her mother and father, Marion and Albert L (Jack) Buford, her brother Julius (Juicy) Buford, and her niece Leslie (Buford) Vause preceded her in death.
Fran is survived by her daughter Jackie Sauls Doyle (Adam) of Texas, brother Jack Buford, Jr. (Tanny) of Tallahassee, grandchildren Charlotte Doyle and new grand baby due in September, nieces and nephews Lewis Buford (Georgia), Alice Buford, Alycia Lynn Buford Boudreau (Brett), Darien Buford Gallian (Levi), Brian Proch (Julie), Stephen Sauls (Celeste), Jimmy Sauls (Annie), Laura (Sauls) Terry (Randy), and Marianne Sauls (Chris).
Due to covid-19, a celebration of Fran's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions be sent to; Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation (contactus@lustgarten.org); Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308; or a charity of your choice
.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the family with their arrangements.