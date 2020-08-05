1/1
Mary Frances "Fran" Buford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances "Fran" Buford

Tallahassee - Mary Frances (Fran) Buford, 71, passed away, Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Margaret Dozier Hospice House at Big Bend Hospice.

A graduate of Leon High, Class of 1967, Fran received her BA from Florida State University in 1972. She later attended Florida A&M University, receiving her degree in nursing. She pursued a career in pediatric nurse case management in Tallahassee before moving to Salt Lake City in 2012 where she worked in nursing until retirement in 2018.

In her free time, she loved exploring Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas, watching FSU football, and being a Grandma (Beebo).

Her mother and father, Marion and Albert L (Jack) Buford, her brother Julius (Juicy) Buford, and her niece Leslie (Buford) Vause preceded her in death.

Fran is survived by her daughter Jackie Sauls Doyle (Adam) of Texas, brother Jack Buford, Jr. (Tanny) of Tallahassee, grandchildren Charlotte Doyle and new grand baby due in September, nieces and nephews Lewis Buford (Georgia), Alice Buford, Alycia Lynn Buford Boudreau (Brett), Darien Buford Gallian (Levi), Brian Proch (Julie), Stephen Sauls (Celeste), Jimmy Sauls (Annie), Laura (Sauls) Terry (Randy), and Marianne Sauls (Chris).

Due to covid-19, a celebration of Fran's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions be sent to; Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation (contactus@lustgarten.org); Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308; or a charity of your choice.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
I've known Frannie since we were in the first grade. I am so very sorry.
Zach Cobb
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved