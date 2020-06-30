Mary Francis IsomTallahassee, FL - Mary Francis McCray Martin Isom, 87, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday at Swain Bethel P.B. Church, 7800 Centerville Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32309. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Madison and a former Miami resident, Mrs. Isom had been an accountant and a talented seamstress. She is survived by her son, Zebedee (Dana) Martin III; daughter, Carla Martin; a granddaughter raised as her own, Tequila Ursery; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.