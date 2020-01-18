|
Gloria Monk was born on April 20, 1939 and passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020.
Gloria was born in Thomasville, GA, but then moved to Tallahassee in the early 1960's where she worked for the State of Florida for a number of years. Gloria loved to buy and sell things. She became intrigued by the auctioneers at her local Farmer's Market at a young age, and she ultimately received her training from the Mason City, Iowa Auction school. From there she went to work in her trade by holding auctions and owning a small antique shop. However, years of declining health cut short her dream.
Survivors include her brother, Ernest Monk; nephew, Walton Monk; niece, Shawn Monk; great nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Gloria's family is very grateful for the care and compassion shown to her by the staff of Eden Springs Nursing Home in Crawfordville, FL.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 21 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020