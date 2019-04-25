|
|
Mary Harvey
Tallahassee - Mary Elizabeth Harvey, 64, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Funeral service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Miracle Deliverance Center 122 Roberts-Williams Road in Crawfordville, with burial at Buckhorn Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Patrick Harvey, Alphonso Harvey, Antonio Harvey and Kenneth Harvey; sister, Ella Moore; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019