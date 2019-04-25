Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Miracle Deliverance Center
122 Roberts-Williams Road
Crawfordville, FL
Mary Harvey Obituary
Mary Harvey

Tallahassee - Mary Elizabeth Harvey, 64, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Funeral service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Miracle Deliverance Center 122 Roberts-Williams Road in Crawfordville, with burial at Buckhorn Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Patrick Harvey, Alphonso Harvey, Antonio Harvey and Kenneth Harvey; sister, Ella Moore; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
