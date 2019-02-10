|
Mary Helen Gardner Flanagan
Tallahassee - Mary Helen Gardner Flanagan passed away on Jan 30. She fought a good fight with multiple myeloma since 2008. The family would like to thank Dr. Bhanderi, the nurses and staff of Florida Cancer Specialists for so many years of care and understanding.
She was born Nov 25, 1946, in Baltimore, MD, to Kay and Carville Gardner. She attended The Bryn Mawr School. Moving to Tallahassee in 1964, Mary was part of the Leon High School class of 1965. After graduation she attended FSU, majoring in Business. She was a member of the Gamma Phi Chapter of Alpha Phi.
In 1974 she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Flanagan. She is also survived by their daughter, Katherine Carville (KC) Gartman (Mike) of Pensacola, and precious grandsons Palmer and Matthew. She is also survived by her stepchildren, James Flanagan and Marie Campbell, and their children and grandchildren.
She was an officer and member of the Tallahassee Junior Woman's Club and she and Bob were long time members of the 20th Century Krewe of Springtime Tallahassee. For over 30 years she was a top producer with AVON Products. She loved driving all over town making her deliveries and visiting with her customers - many of whom became friends.
Many thanks also go to the St. John's staff, congregation, and especially to her Daughters of the King (DOK) sisters for their constant love and support. The family would also like to thank Big Bend Hospice for their incredible compassion and care provided.
A Memorial Service will be held at St John's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, February 12, at 3:00 p.m. Visitation and reception will be held at St John's immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Big Bend Hospice in Mary's memory.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019