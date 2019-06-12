|
Mary Helms Slappey
Tallahassee - Mary Eunice Helms Slappey, of Tallahassee, maker of the world's best sweet tea and pound cake, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 4, 2019, at age 91. She was born July 13, 1927, in Ashford, Alabama, to parents Wiley Jack Helms and Mamie Lillian White Helms.
Mary was a 1946 graduate of Seminole County High School in Donalsonville, Georgia. Immediately after high school she moved to Tallahassee and began working with the State Auditing Department, later known as the Auditor General of the State of Florida. She worked there her entire career, retiring in 1989.
In 1955, she married Frank R. Slappey of Tallahassee. Together they had two children, Kay and Mark. Mary was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church for over 70 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank, her brother Fred Helms, and sister Ruth Helms Cooper.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include children Kay Schnitker (Clay) of Madison, FL, and Mark Slappey (Susie) of Jacksonville. Grandchildren that will miss their beloved Gran are Jennie S. Watson (Matt) and Erin S. Mullaney (Kyle) of Jacksonville, Carli S. Nichols (Collin) of Atlanta, and Evan C. Schnitker of Tallahassee. She also has one great-grandson, Michael Wilder Mullaney of Jacksonville. She is survived by sisters Wylene H. Winters and Pat Gunter (Daryl Hinson) of Tallahassee and Bobbie Adderhold (Tom) of Johns Creek, GA, as well as brothers Clifford Helms and Benny R. Helms (Joann) of Tallahassee, and Wiley J. Helms, Jr. (Emma) of Brandon, FL. In addition, she leaves numerous nieces and nephews that were proud to call her their Aunt Mary.
The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Augustine Plantation Memory Care and Big Bend Hospice for the loving care they gave our beloved mother over the last few months.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at Beggs Funeral Home, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, with visitation at 10 am, followed by the service at 11 am. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Big Bend Hospice or a . Condolences may be offered at beggsfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 12, 2019