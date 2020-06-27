Mary Hogan GrahamTallahassee - Mary Hogan Graham, 86, was born on September 8, 1933 in Tallahassee, FL to the late Willie Hogan and Burnetta Thompson Hogan. Mary was converted and baptized in 1945 at Mt Sinai AME Church. She departed this life on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Tallahassee, FL.She is preceded in death by her husband, James Graham; sister, Martha Pompey (her twin); sons, Kenneth and Kenward Strong (twins) and Michael Strong.Mary leaves to cherish her memories four children, Levon Strong (Doris), Annette Washington (Earl), Jeannette Brush and Cassandra Rozier; two brothers, Junious Hogan (Delta) and Leroy Hines (Twanda); three sisters, Willie Mae Fisher, Rosetta Palmer, Columbus, GA, and Sylvia McMillan (Carl) Alexandria, VA and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, and many loving friends.Viewing will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12 (Noon) to 6 PM. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be 10 A.M., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Due to the Coronavirus services are private.