Mary Hogan Graham
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Hogan Graham

Tallahassee - Mary Hogan Graham, 86, was born on September 8, 1933 in Tallahassee, FL to the late Willie Hogan and Burnetta Thompson Hogan. Mary was converted and baptized in 1945 at Mt Sinai AME Church. She departed this life on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Tallahassee, FL.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Graham; sister, Martha Pompey (her twin); sons, Kenneth and Kenward Strong (twins) and Michael Strong.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories four children, Levon Strong (Doris), Annette Washington (Earl), Jeannette Brush and Cassandra Rozier; two brothers, Junious Hogan (Delta) and Leroy Hines (Twanda); three sisters, Willie Mae Fisher, Rosetta Palmer, Columbus, GA, and Sylvia McMillan (Carl) Alexandria, VA and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, and many loving friends.

Viewing will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12 (Noon) to 6 PM. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be 10 A.M., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Due to the Coronavirus services are private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved