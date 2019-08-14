|
|
Mary Huddleston
Tallahassee - Mary Margaret Hipley Huddleston, 66, of Tallahassee, passed away on August 9, 2019 after a long illness.
Mary was born on November 20, 1952 in Ft. Riley, Kansas. She attended high school in Falls Church, VA and continued her education at Cochise Community College in Arizona. She spent many joyful years working at Advent Parish Day School in Tallahassee.
She was preceded in death by her father, LTC Frederick F. Hipley, her mother, Mary Ellen French Hipley, and her sister Diane L. Hipley Edstrand.
She is survived by her daughters, Kelsey Marie Huddleston Stalter of Tallahassee and Meredith Kay Huddleston Goldblatt (Lee) of Cranford N.J.; and her son, Stephen Prentiss Huddleston (Rebecca) of Tallahassee. She leaves behind two granddaughters and five grandsons. She is also survived by her sister, Linda K. Hollander and her brothers, Frederick Ronald Hipley and Stephen James Hipley.
At her request no service is planned. Donations may be made in her memory to Advent Parish Day School or in memory of her son-in-law, James Stalter, to the ALS Association.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019