Services
Lifesong Funerals & Cremations
20 S. Duval St
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Huddleston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Huddleston


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Huddleston Obituary
Mary Huddleston

Tallahassee - Mary Margaret Hipley Huddleston, 66, of Tallahassee, passed away on August 9, 2019 after a long illness.

Mary was born on November 20, 1952 in Ft. Riley, Kansas. She attended high school in Falls Church, VA and continued her education at Cochise Community College in Arizona. She spent many joyful years working at Advent Parish Day School in Tallahassee.

She was preceded in death by her father, LTC Frederick F. Hipley, her mother, Mary Ellen French Hipley, and her sister Diane L. Hipley Edstrand.

She is survived by her daughters, Kelsey Marie Huddleston Stalter of Tallahassee and Meredith Kay Huddleston Goldblatt (Lee) of Cranford N.J.; and her son, Stephen Prentiss Huddleston (Rebecca) of Tallahassee. She leaves behind two granddaughters and five grandsons. She is also survived by her sister, Linda K. Hollander and her brothers, Frederick Ronald Hipley and Stephen James Hipley.

At her request no service is planned. Donations may be made in her memory to Advent Parish Day School or in memory of her son-in-law, James Stalter, to the ALS Association.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now