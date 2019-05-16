Services
Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home
25 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Chattahoochee, FL 32324
850-663-4224
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Bethel MB Church
Chattahoochee, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Church of Christ Written in Heaven
12425 Blue Star Hwy
Gretna, FL
View Map
Chatt - Mary Ida Moultry, 88, of Chatt., FL departed this life on Friday May 10, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare surrounded by her loving family. Mother Moultry leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Lillie Kate Moultry, Annie Kate Moultry both of Chatt., FL., Marilyn Holloway (Joe) of Greensboro, FL; sons: James Moultry (Alzada) and Joel Moultry both of Chatt., FL. Visitation is Fri., May 17 from 4p to 7p at Greater Bethel MB Church, Chatt., FL and Funeral Service is Sat., May 18 at 11a at Tabernacle Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 12425 Blue Star Hwy, Gretna, FL. Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home in Chatt., FL are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019
