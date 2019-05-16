|
|
Mary Ida Moultry
Chatt - Mary Ida Moultry, 88, of Chatt., FL departed this life on Friday May 10, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare surrounded by her loving family. Mother Moultry leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Lillie Kate Moultry, Annie Kate Moultry both of Chatt., FL., Marilyn Holloway (Joe) of Greensboro, FL; sons: James Moultry (Alzada) and Joel Moultry both of Chatt., FL. Visitation is Fri., May 17 from 4p to 7p at Greater Bethel MB Church, Chatt., FL and Funeral Service is Sat., May 18 at 11a at Tabernacle Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 12425 Blue Star Hwy, Gretna, FL. Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home in Chatt., FL are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019