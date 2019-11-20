|
Mary J. Milton
Havana, FL - Mary Jane Milton, 76, of Havana transitioned on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday (11/23) at New Jerusalem M.B. Church, with burial in St. John Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Ms. Milton retired from Tallahassee Regional Medical Center, Patient Access Dept. as a Unit Clerk Secretary after 30 years of service. She had been an insurance specialist, section supervisor and scheduling coordinator in the same department. Survivors include her children: Alexander (Winifred) Mack II, Lula Butler Jones, Janice (Roosevelt) Hart and Sabrina Butler; sister, Claudia Andrews; nine grand, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019