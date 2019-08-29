|
|
Mary Johnson-Bolds
Tallahassee, FL - Mary Johnson-Bolds, 68, passed on Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at New Mt. Zion AME Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Johnson-Bolds was a member of New Mt. Zion and had been a recovery specialist for DBPR and a pharmacy technician at Gadsden Correctional and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Survivors include her daughter, Anita Jackson; son, Alpha (Cassandra) Johnson, Sr.; godsons, Elder Michael Williams, Sr. and A'Mere Cooper; sisters, Angela (Will) Johnson and Alice Stephens; brother, Gerold (Martha) Johnson, Sr.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019