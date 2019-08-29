Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
New Mt. Zion AME Church
Tallahassee, FL - Mary Johnson-Bolds, 68, passed on Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at New Mt. Zion AME Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Johnson-Bolds was a member of New Mt. Zion and had been a recovery specialist for DBPR and a pharmacy technician at Gadsden Correctional and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Survivors include her daughter, Anita Jackson; son, Alpha (Cassandra) Johnson, Sr.; godsons, Elder Michael Williams, Sr. and A'Mere Cooper; sisters, Angela (Will) Johnson and Alice Stephens; brother, Gerold (Martha) Johnson, Sr.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019
