Mary Kathryn Brandt Long
1940 - 2020
Mary Kathryn Brandt Long

Tallahassee - Mary Kathryn Brandt Long, age 79, entered her heavenly home September 14, 2020, while surrounded by her loving children. She was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee, a 1958 graduate of Leon High School, and a proud member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she served in her church choir. A retired teacher, Mary Kathryn taught at Rickards High School, Lively Technical College, and Tallahassee Community College. Survivors include her husband Billy Scott Long of Tallahassee and Calhoun GA; two sons Billy Long and Buddy "Scott" Long; daughter Kathryn Belle Long; three grandsons William Long, Clayton Long and Christian Long; and her sister, Barbara Brandt. Funeral services will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church on Saturday morning, September 19. Visitation will begin at 10 am, service at 11 am, and graveside service at Oakland Cemetery will follow the 11 am service.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
