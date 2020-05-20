|
|
Mary L. Patterson
Tallahassee - Mary Lewis Clemmons Patterson, 64, transitioned Tues. May 12 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. May 23 at Precious Memories Chapel with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Fri. May 22 from 3-7pm. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband: John Patterson Jr; children: Christyn Russ, Willie Russ; son/nephew: Leon Baldwin; grandchildren: Burnett Eric Russ; Leon Baldwin, Jr.; daughter-in-law: Lenoir Russ; siblings: Edna and Alexandtia Clemmons, Corene Ferguson, Shirley Davis, and Roy, Steve, Robert, Charles, Willie, Jerome, and Daniel Clemmons; sisters-in-law & brother-in-law: Joann Richardson (Dennis), Dorothy Williams, Letha and Lucille Patterson, Willie Patterson; and a host of other relatives & friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Patterson family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 20 to May 21, 2020