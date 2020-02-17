|
Mother Mary Lee Bouie
Tallahassee - Mary Lee Bouie passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Funeral services will be 1 PM, Sat., Feb. 22 at Old West Florida Enrichment Center with burial at Barrow Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include three sons, Jerome James, William H. Whitehead (Althea) and Jackson L. Whitehead (Elaine); five daughters, Mary R. Woody, Emma D. Brown (Willie) and Mary L. Lambert, Peggy Miller {Ernest) Elizabeth Davis; sister, Madeline Williams and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020