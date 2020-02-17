Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Old West Florida Enrichment Center
Mother Mary Lee Bouie


1933 - 2020
Mother Mary Lee Bouie Obituary
Mother Mary Lee Bouie

Tallahassee - Mary Lee Bouie passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Funeral services will be 1 PM, Sat., Feb. 22 at Old West Florida Enrichment Center with burial at Barrow Hill Cemetery.

Survivors include three sons, Jerome James, William H. Whitehead (Althea) and Jackson L. Whitehead (Elaine); five daughters, Mary R. Woody, Emma D. Brown (Willie) and Mary L. Lambert, Peggy Miller {Ernest) Elizabeth Davis; sister, Madeline Williams and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020
