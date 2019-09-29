Resources
Mary Lee Thro Hotchkiss


1941 - 2019
Live Oak Island - Mary Lee Thro Hotchkiss 77, of Live Oak Island, died at home, surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019. She was a native of Blytheville, Arkansas. She was the owner, founder and operator of H and H Antiques and Furniture in Havana, her career included being a flight attendant, model, designer and mother. Survivors include her son Chad Hotchkiss and his wife Tina and 2 grandchildren Riley and Sadie, sister Cathy Floyd and her husband John, brothers Bill Thro and his wife Sharron, Tom Thro and wife Nancy, Danny Thro, and Dennis Thro and wife Deb, Kathryn Thro. Nephews: Matt, Jacob, Chris and Travis. Nieces: Shelby, Megan, Jennifer, Sidney and Kristina. She was predeceased by her husband Keith Henderson; her brother Mike Thro; and her parents John and Mary Thro; and a niece Nadine. Celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

The family is being assisted by Young Fulford Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019
