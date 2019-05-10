|
Mary Lou Boyd
Tallahassee - Mary Lou Mirkinson Boyd, age 93, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019. She was born on December 9, 1925 in Valdosta, GA. and raised in Bainbridge, GA and Mt. Pleasant, Fl. where she attended Glen Julia United Methodist Church.
Mary Lou married James Boyd in 1943 and as a military spouse, she traveled to Japan and the Philippines as well as various other locations in the US. Mary Lou worked for the DHSMV for 20 plus years when she retired.
Mary Lou was active in sports in her youth and early adulthood, she also enjoyed gardening throughout her life. She was a charter member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Tallahassee and later in life became an active member of the Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church as well as United Methodist Women's Organization and various Tallahassee Garden Clubs. Mary Lou was an avid FSU sports fan, especially basketball. She lived out her years under the very caring staff at Broadview Assisted Living where she was the BINGO QUEEN.
Survivors include her sons; Richard Scott Boyd of Tallahassee, and Douglas Frazier Boyd of Gainesville, and her daughter, Genie Boyd Flowers (Greg) of St. Augustine, Fl, her grandchildren; Michelle May-Knowles (Wyatt) of Tallahassee, Brandon Boyd of Sacramento, CA, Ben W. May (Eun-Kyung) of Busan, South Korea and Sarah Boyd of Bronx, New York; six great-grandchildren, a special cousin, Ralph Davis, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mary Lou is predeceased by her husband, MSGT James Leroy Boyd, her parents, Hetty Frazier Mirkinson and Bill Mirkinson, a sister, Jackie Mirkinson Porch, and her brother, John W. Mirkinson.
Visitation will take place on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church from 9:30-11:00am with a service to follow at 11:00am. A reception will take place following the service in the fellowship hall and burial will take place at 2:00pm at Old Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Chattahoochee, Florida.
Scotti Thompson with Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Boyd family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 10 to May 12, 2019