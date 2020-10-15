Mary Louise Parker



Perry - Mary Louise Parker, 77, passed away on October 13, 2020 at her home in Perry, FL. Mary was born September 13, 1943 in Mayo, Florida to Barney Duckworth and Rosa Belle Anderson Duckworth.



Mary worked for the Taylor Co. School Board for 51 years as a bus driver. She was of the Baptist Faith.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband Elbert Parker, her parents Barney and Rosa Belle Duckworth, her brother Barney Duckworth Jr, and a sister Shirley Woodall.



She is survived by children Paul Woods, Wayne and Karen Woods, Paula Stephens, Gene Woods, Theresa Woods, Melissa Geschwind, Michael Parker, step sons Robert Parker, Earl Parker, and Charles Parker, step daughter Sandra Finnemyhr, and special friend Nita Brantley; 15 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, sister Barbara and Buddy Mims as well as a host of nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Blue Springs Primitive Baptist Chuch Cemetery with Laura Lambert officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.









