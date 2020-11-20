Mary Lucille McCullars
Tallahassee - Mary Lucille McCullars, 88, of Tallahassee, passed away November 14, 2020.
Mary was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on August 10, 1932, to Gus Whiting and Edna Fleming. She was a loving wife and mother of three, David, Denise, and Michael.
She was a diehard Florida State Fan and didn't miss a game on TV.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Horace Gene McCullars; her parents, Gus Whiting and Edna Fleming; her sisters, Peggy and Elisabeth; and her son, David Gene McCullars.
She is survived by her brother James Whiting; her daughter, Denise Mary McCullars; and son, Michael Dennis McCullars.
Donations can be made instead of flowers to any Cancer organization. She is resting peacefully with the Lord.
Mrs. McCullars was laid to rest at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The online guestbook is at www.abbeyfh.com
.