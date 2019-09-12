Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Cathedral of Faith Ministries
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Booth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Booth Obituary
Mary M. Booth

Tallahassee, FL - Mother Mary Ellen Merritt Booth, 78, of Tallahassee answered the Master's call on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Cathedral of Faith Ministries, with burial in St. John Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Adel, GA, Mother Booth had lived in Trenton, NJ for over 45 years where she worked at Princeton Hospital. She was a longtime member of Cathedral of Faith. Treasuring her love are her daughters: Patricia (Wesley) Holley and Karen Huewitt; sons: John (Connie), Isaac, Dennis, Darryl (Pennie) and Kenneth Huewitt; and her loving brothers, sisters, grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now