|
|
Mary M. Booth
Tallahassee, FL - Mother Mary Ellen Merritt Booth, 78, of Tallahassee answered the Master's call on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Cathedral of Faith Ministries, with burial in St. John Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Adel, GA, Mother Booth had lived in Trenton, NJ for over 45 years where she worked at Princeton Hospital. She was a longtime member of Cathedral of Faith. Treasuring her love are her daughters: Patricia (Wesley) Holley and Karen Huewitt; sons: John (Connie), Isaac, Dennis, Darryl (Pennie) and Kenneth Huewitt; and her loving brothers, sisters, grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019