Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Tallahassee, FL - Mother Mary Elizabeth McClenton Givens, 103, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Rosa P.B. Church, Tallahassee, with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at New Hope M.B. Church, 1301 Indiana St.,Tallahassee. A lifelong resident of Leon County, Mrs. Givens would be 104 years old on November 14. The matriarch of five generations, she was a founding member of St. Rosa where she had been an usher. Currently, she was a church mother at New Hope. Treasuring her love are her daughter, Ruby Givens; son, Israel (Aortha) Givens; several grand, great-grand, great-great-grand and great-great-great grandchildren; nieces & nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
