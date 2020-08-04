Mary M. RandolphCrawfordville, FL - Mrs. Mary Magderlene Gavin Randolph of Crawfordville, FL passed on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Graveside services, with COVID-19 observance, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Richardson Cemetery, Crawfordville. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Randolph was a retired school bus Driver and member of Mt. Olive P.B. Church No 2. She enjoyed fishing and cooking. Cherishing precious memories are her daughters: Hattie McGrew, Helen (Josephus) Shingles, Angelene Randolph, Kathy (Wilbert) Hill and Debra (Stan) Johnson; sons: Reuben (Angie) Randolph and stepson: Kenny Randolph; 26 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; sister, Ida Mae Moore; brother, Elmer Gavin; daughters-in-law, Nadine Gavin and Fairystine Randolph; special niece, Gloria Harvey and special friend, Harriett Holton; and countless other relatives and friends.