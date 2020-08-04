1/1
Mary M. Randolph
Mary M. Randolph

Crawfordville, FL - Mrs. Mary Magderlene Gavin Randolph of Crawfordville, FL passed on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Graveside services, with COVID-19 observance, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Richardson Cemetery, Crawfordville. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Randolph was a retired school bus Driver and member of Mt. Olive P.B. Church No 2. She enjoyed fishing and cooking. Cherishing precious memories are her daughters: Hattie McGrew, Helen (Josephus) Shingles, Angelene Randolph, Kathy (Wilbert) Hill and Debra (Stan) Johnson; sons: Reuben (Angie) Randolph and stepson: Kenny Randolph; 26 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; sister, Ida Mae Moore; brother, Elmer Gavin; daughters-in-law, Nadine Gavin and Fairystine Randolph; special niece, Gloria Harvey and special friend, Harriett Holton; and countless other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
July 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
