Mary McCormack Brown
Tallahassee - Mary McCormack Brown, widow of Thomas Irwin Brown, for whom the Tom Brown Park was named, died on the afternoon of April 24, 2019.
She was the daughter of John Rice McCormack and Mary Corrine Hiers McCormack. Born in 1924 in Savannah, Georgia, reared in Jacksonville, Florida, she lived in Tallahassee since 1941. Mary was a graduate of Florida State College for Women with a Bachelor's in Music Education. She began her teaching career at Leon High School where she met the love of her life, Coach Tom Brown. Mary taught music throughout the Leon County area in public and private schools; after her retirement from North Florida Christian School she taught piano.
Mary Brown was a vivacious southern belle, with a contagious zest for life. To know this true servant of the Lord was to love her. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by her survivors which include son Thomas Irwin Brown III; daughter Cariene Brown Keadle (husband Rick); four grandchildren: and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL 32308; or Harbor Chase Memory Care, 100 John Knox Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
A private service was held earlier this week at Bevis Funeral Home. Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) assisted the Brown family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 12, 2019