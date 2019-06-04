Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Mims Johnson


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Mims Johnson Obituary
Mary Mims Johnson

Tallahassee - Mary Mims Johnson, 93, of Tallahassee, departed this earthly life on Saturday, June 1, 2019, and was welcomed into eternal life by Jesus and the company of Saints.

She was born in Fort Pierce, Florida on April 16, 1926, to the late Robert Eugene Mims and Martha Inez Goldsmith Mims. Also preceding her in death is her son, Christopher Johnson; sister, Genie See; and former husband, Charles D. Johnson. She spent her career as a Registered Dietitian with the Diabetes Treatment Center.

A devout parishioner at St. Louis Catholic Church, she was active in the Legion of Mary, Eucharistic Adoration, was a Sacristan, sang in the Choir and was a Liturgical Assistant. She was also active in the Altar Guild, Women's Guild, served on the Bereavement Committee and participated on the Homeless Shelter Committee.

She is survived by her sister, Maude Scott; children, Curtis Johnson, Kathleen Dunn, Karen Esbensen (husband, Eric) and Kent E. Johnson (wife, Deana); grandchildren, Christopher, Trey, Jane, Tyler, Hannah, Nathan and Emily: great-grandchildren, Andrew, Tyrian, and George IV.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Louis Catholic Church. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral at the church. Entombment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice or to St. Louis Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now