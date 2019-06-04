|
Mary Mims Johnson
Tallahassee - Mary Mims Johnson, 93, of Tallahassee, departed this earthly life on Saturday, June 1, 2019, and was welcomed into eternal life by Jesus and the company of Saints.
She was born in Fort Pierce, Florida on April 16, 1926, to the late Robert Eugene Mims and Martha Inez Goldsmith Mims. Also preceding her in death is her son, Christopher Johnson; sister, Genie See; and former husband, Charles D. Johnson. She spent her career as a Registered Dietitian with the Diabetes Treatment Center.
A devout parishioner at St. Louis Catholic Church, she was active in the Legion of Mary, Eucharistic Adoration, was a Sacristan, sang in the Choir and was a Liturgical Assistant. She was also active in the Altar Guild, Women's Guild, served on the Bereavement Committee and participated on the Homeless Shelter Committee.
She is survived by her sister, Maude Scott; children, Curtis Johnson, Kathleen Dunn, Karen Esbensen (husband, Eric) and Kent E. Johnson (wife, Deana); grandchildren, Christopher, Trey, Jane, Tyler, Hannah, Nathan and Emily: great-grandchildren, Andrew, Tyrian, and George IV.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Louis Catholic Church. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral at the church. Entombment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice or to St. Louis Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 4, 2019