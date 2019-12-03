|
Mary "Molly" Mitchell Taylor
Tallahassee - Sgt. 1st Class Mary "Molly" Mitchell Taylor, 58, of Tallahassee, passed away November 29, 2019 at her home. She was born May 30, 1961 in Barre, Vermont to parents Robert F. & Mary M. Hyland Mitchell. She has lived in Tallahassee since age 6 and a member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church. After graduating high school, Molly joined the United States Army. She was a combat wounded Veteran, earned Sgt. 1st Class and a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal. She was very proud to serve our country. Molly enjoyed photography, was very family oriented and adored her 3 grandkids.
She is predeceased by her son Gary Diskerud Jr. and her parents. Survived by her husband Greg Taylor, daughter Errin Bloodworth, siblings Dolly Mitchell, Suzy Anderson, Bob Mitchell and wife Sally, George Mitchell and wife Jane & Paul Mitchell and wife Rashell and 3 grandchildren Dillon Bloodworth, Lilliana Bloodworth & Gary Dickerud III.
The family will receive friends and have a visitation, Thursday, December 5, 2019, 1:00-4:00 pm in the Harvey Young Chapel at Family Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Friday, December 20, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church in Tallahassee and burial to follow at Tallahassee National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019