Mary Patricia Boutelle
Tallahassee - Mary Patricia (Patty) Boutelle, 51, of Tallahassee was called back to our Lord on March 6, 2019, in Tallahassee, FL.
The youngest of four children, she was born on Aug 8, 1967, in Minneapolis, MN, was raised in Largo, FL, and lived in Tallahassee since 1985. She was a graduate of Clearwater Central Catholic High School and Florida State University. She was an Accounting Representative at the FSU Center for Ocean-Atmospheric Prediction Studies for over 29 years and was depended on for her expertise, steadiness, and infinite patience.
An avid musician, Patty was a member of the Good Shepherd and Capitol Bells handbell choirs. She played tennis in USTA League and the Tallahassee Tennis Association, including a trip to the nationals in 1995. She volunteered on many occasions in fundraisers and events that benefitted the community. Her passion and talent for baking was admired and appreciated by all who partook of her amazing creations.
Patty will be remembered as a beloved daughter, sister, auntie, and friend. Her beautiful soul, quiet strength, and kind heart has touched all of us in ways that will transcend her presence on earth.
She is survived by her parents, John and Eileen Boutelle of Tallahassee, FL, her brothers, Mike (Maria) Boutelle of Savage, MN, and Steve (Mary) Boutelle of Ft. Myers, FL, her sister, Kathy (Bruce) Tuovila of Monticello, FL, and eight nieces and nephews.
The service will be March 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tallahassee, where she was an active member. Family will receive friends in the Good Shepherd parish hall immediately following the service. Inurnment will take place at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Columbarium in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (). Fairchild Funeral Home (850-386-8686) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019