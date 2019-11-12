Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John M.B. Church
Keith St.
Columbia, SC - Mrs. Mary Roberts Hall, 96, of Columbia, SC and formerly of Tallahassee passed on Friday, November 8, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday at St. John M.B. Church, Keith St., with burial in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. The widow of World War II Army veteran William Hall, Mrs. Hall was a homemaker, avid bird feeder-watcher and gardener. She was a devoted member of St. John where she had served in several capacities. Treasuring her love and legacy are her daughter, Wilhemina (Ret. U.S. Army Sgt. Major Gene) McKinney; son-in-law, James Gasque MD; stepson, Ralph (Vicki) Hall; grandchildren: Jamie Gasque, Amanda Menez-Covington, Michael Covington, Mary Alma Richardson; great-grandchildren: Mario Covington, Eden Coleman, Cynthia Hill and Weston Brooks and numerous other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, William Sr., children: William Hall, Jr., Amanda Gasque and Cynthia Presley; and her grandson, Zuberi McKinney.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
