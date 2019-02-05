|
|
Mary "Peggy" Row Bazzell
Tallahassee - Mary "Peggy" Row Bazzell passed away on January 31, 2019 after a brief illness in Tallahassee, FL where she spent most of her life.
Peggy was born in Daytona Beach, FL to parents Jacob Howard Row and Mary Cashion Row on August 28, 1940. She was a graduate of the Bishop Moore High School Class of 1958 in Orlando, FL. She eventually moved to Tallahassee and was a proud member of Delta Zeta Sorority at Florida State University. It was then that she met Ray Bazzell, who she later married in 1962 after graduating from FSU with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education.
Peggy began a fulfilling career as a High School science teacher before taking time off to give birth and raise their son, Joe.
Later in life, she dedicated over 20 years of her career working at Seminole Boosters as an administrator of donor records and fund raising for FSU's various athletic programs, where she was known best for her outgoing demeanor and near encyclopedic knowledge of FSU sports and player statistics.
Peggy is survived by her son Joe Bazzell of San Francisco, CA and her niece Donna O. Setton of Baton Rouge, LA. She is predeceased by her husband, Harold Ray Bazzell of Jackson, AL; sister Phyllis Row Oldenburg of New Orleans, LA; parents Mary and Jacob Row of Orlando, FL.
A celebration of Peggy's life will be officiated by Reverend Richard W. Effinger at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (200 John Knox Rd) on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with a reception to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/TallahasseeMemorialHealth/onlinedonationform.html with the designation "Sharon Ewing Walker Breast Health Center" or Florida State Seminole Boosters: https://one.fsu.edu/boosters/donations/booster-scholarship-donations.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 5, 2019