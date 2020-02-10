|
Mary Rowan
Greensboro - Mary M. Rowan, 88, a longtime resident of Greensboro, passed away on February 9, 2020 in Tallahassee. She is preceded in death by her husband, Welburn Rowan, Sr. in 1996.
Mary is survived by two children, Webb Rowan (Vicki) of Quincy, and Mary Lynne Harris (Chuck) of Tallahassee, two grandchildren, Will Rowan (Brienna) of Quincy, and Todd Rowan (Lindsey) of Havana, and six great grandchildren, Waylon, Abby, Wyatt, Bella, Gracie, and Aubrey.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, 1612 Providence Rd., Quincy, FL 32351. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Florida Baptist Childrens Home or Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020