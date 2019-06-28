|
|
Mary Sue Nichols
Tallahassee - Mary Sue Clark Nichols, 61, of Tallahassee, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
A daughter of the late James Franklin and Dora Esther Virginia Kimbrough Clark, she was born in Monticello, Florida on June 6, 1958. Also preceding her in death is a son, Ralph Nichols; and mother-in-law, Zelda Nichols. She worked in the medical field for many years and loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Tommy Nichols; children, Thomas Nichols, James (Annie Autry) Nichols, and Charles Nichols; grandchildren, Kiersten Nichols, Kayla Nichols, Madison Nichols and James Nichols; siblings, Jackie (Robert) Norrman, Thomas Clark, Sherrye (Christopher Dubois) Stephens and Kim (Rick) Bauer; father-in-law, Ralph Nichols; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Diane (William Troy, Col. US Army, Retired) Troy, Jeanine Boone and Ralph Lawrence Nichols.
The graveside service is 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Jackson Bluff Community Church Cemetery, 4470 Wainwright Road. Online condolences at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 28, 2019