Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Bluff Community Church Cemetery
4470 Wainwright Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Sue Nichols


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Sue Nichols Obituary
Mary Sue Nichols

Tallahassee - Mary Sue Clark Nichols, 61, of Tallahassee, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

A daughter of the late James Franklin and Dora Esther Virginia Kimbrough Clark, she was born in Monticello, Florida on June 6, 1958. Also preceding her in death is a son, Ralph Nichols; and mother-in-law, Zelda Nichols. She worked in the medical field for many years and loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Tommy Nichols; children, Thomas Nichols, James (Annie Autry) Nichols, and Charles Nichols; grandchildren, Kiersten Nichols, Kayla Nichols, Madison Nichols and James Nichols; siblings, Jackie (Robert) Norrman, Thomas Clark, Sherrye (Christopher Dubois) Stephens and Kim (Rick) Bauer; father-in-law, Ralph Nichols; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Diane (William Troy, Col. US Army, Retired) Troy, Jeanine Boone and Ralph Lawrence Nichols.

The graveside service is 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Jackson Bluff Community Church Cemetery, 4470 Wainwright Road. Online condolences at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now