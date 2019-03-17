|
|
Mary Teresa Hennessy
Tallahassee - Mary Teresa Phelan Hennessy, 86 of Tallahassee was called back to our Lord on March 8, 2019 in Tallahassee.
Mary was born in NYC, NY on April 11, 1932 to John and Julia Phelan.
After graduating from The Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School, Mary went on to pursue her nursing degree from Kings County Hospital. Mary held many nursing positions throughout her career and went on to retire from FSU's Student Health Center.
Mary is survived by her husband Joseph and her four children, Thomas, Brian, Jane and Matt (and wife, Ann) as well as her five grandchildren Julia, Max, Jack, Molly and Drew.
Funeral services will be held on March 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 4665 Thomasville Road where she was an active member. Family will receive friends at a reception in the Good Shepherd Parish Hall immediately following the service. Internment will take place at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road later Wednesday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 4665 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019