Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 877-8191
For more information about
Mary Hennessy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
4665 Thomasville Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hennessy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Teresa Hennessy


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Teresa Hennessy Obituary
Mary Teresa Hennessy

Tallahassee - Mary Teresa Phelan Hennessy, 86 of Tallahassee was called back to our Lord on March 8, 2019 in Tallahassee.

Mary was born in NYC, NY on April 11, 1932 to John and Julia Phelan.

After graduating from The Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School, Mary went on to pursue her nursing degree from Kings County Hospital. Mary held many nursing positions throughout her career and went on to retire from FSU's Student Health Center.

Mary is survived by her husband Joseph and her four children, Thomas, Brian, Jane and Matt (and wife, Ann) as well as her five grandchildren Julia, Max, Jack, Molly and Drew.

Funeral services will be held on March 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 4665 Thomasville Road where she was an active member. Family will receive friends at a reception in the Good Shepherd Parish Hall immediately following the service. Internment will take place at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road later Wednesday afternoon.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 4665 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now